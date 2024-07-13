Bypoll: DMK continues to be ahead in Vikravandi Assembly segment

Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu), Jul 13 (PTI) The ruling DMK continues to lead in the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, where count of votes, polled on July 10 byelection, is underway.

When the fifth round of vote-count concluded, Anniyur Siva alias A Sivashanmugam of the DMK secured 31,151 votes, and he was leading by a margin of 19,668 votes over his nearest rival Pattali Makkal Katchi's C Anbumani, who got 11,483 votes.

Tamil nationalist party Nam Tamilar Katchi candidate K Abinaya was in the third place with 2,275 votes.

Counting of votes began at 8 am and postal ballots were taken up first.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi in April this year.

The main opposition AIADMK and DMDK boycotted the July 10 bypoll.

The DMK-led alliance had won all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment in the just concluded Parliamentary elections.