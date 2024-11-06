Bypoll: Tension prevails in Kerala’s Palakkad as police search hotel over black money suspicion

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 6 (PTI) Tension prevailed here in the early hours of Wednesday after the police conducted searches at a hotel on suspicion that black money had been brought in to influence the by-election in the Palakkad Assembly constituency.

The police search began around midnight, and the rooms of leaders, including Congress politicians Bindu Krishna and Shanimol Usman, were also inspected.

When police attempted to enter a woman leader’s room, objections were raised due to the absence of female officers.

Congress supporters gathered at the hotel premises, protesting against the police action.

Police said that 12 rooms in the hotel were searched, including those of leaders from all political parties.

“It was a routine search. Nothing was found in the rooms,” a police officer told reporters.

The police added that searches are being conducted in hotels and lodges in the area to prevent malpractices during the November 20 by-election.

Congress leaders and Lok Sabha MPs V K Sreekandan and Shafi Parambil alleged that the search targeted their party leaders.

They announced a protest march to the office of the district police chief on Wednesday against the police action.

Leaders of the CPI(M)-led LDF and the BJP also arrived at the scene.

LDF leaders have demanded a review of all rooms and CCTV footage from the hotel.

The Election Commission of India postponed the Palakkad Assembly bypoll from November 13 to November 20, citing the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival.

The bypoll for the seat was necessitated by the election of sitting MLA and Congress leader Shafi Parambil to the Lok Sabha from the Vadakara constituency in the parliamentary polls held earlier this year. PTI TGB GSP GSP