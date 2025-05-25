Bypoll to be held in Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal on June 19

Kolkata, May 25 (PTI) Bypoll will be held in the Kaliganj assembly segment in West Bengal's Nadia district on June 19, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

Kaliganj is among the five assembly seats in four states where by-elections will be held on that day, it said.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of TMC MLA Naseeruddin Ahmed in February.

The results will be announced on June 23, the EC said.

The last date for filing nominations is June 2, while the nominations will be scrutinised on June 3. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is June 5. PTI SUS SOM