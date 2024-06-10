Bypoll to Jalandhar West assembly on July 10: Punjab CEO

Chandigarh, Jun 10 (PTI) The bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly constituency will be held on July 10, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said on Monday.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Sheetal Angural.

Angural was AAP's Jalandhar West (SC) lawmaker. He resigned from the assembly on March 28, a day after he and then-Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku switched over to the BJP from AAP.

The speaker accepted Angural's resignation on May 30 and a notification issued the following day.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin said the notification for the bypoll will be issued on June 14 and the last date for filing nominations will be June 21.

The papers will be scrutinised on June 24 while the last date for withdrawing nominations is June 26.

The votes will be counted on July 13.

The CEO further said the Model Code of Conduct for the bypoll came into effect in Jalandhar West from Monday. The poll code will remain in force till the election process is completed.

During the 2022 assembly polls, Angural defeated Rinku, who was the Congress candidate, from the Jalandhar West constituency.