Bypoll to Nagaland's Tapi assembly seat on Nov 7: EC

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Bypoll to Nagaland's Tapi assembly constituency will be held on November 7, the Election Commission said on Monday.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting member Noke Wangnao.

The bypoll will coincide with the assembly election in Mizoram and the first phase of poll in Chhattisgarh.

A 10-time MLA, Wangnao, 87, died at a hospital in Dimapur on August 28 after a brief illness.

Having been elected as a Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate in the Nagaland assembly elections in February, he served as an advisor for the Social Welfare Department till his death. PTI NAB CK