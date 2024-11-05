Bypoll to Vav assembly seat not about toppling govt, but aimed at destroying BJP's arrogance: Gohil

Palanpur, Nov 5 (PTI) Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil on Tuesday said the upcoming by-election for the Vav assembly seat in Banaskantha district is not about toppling a government but is aimed at destroying the ruling BJP's arrogance.

Gohil was addressing a poll rally near Bhabhar village in the district for Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput.

The bypoll will be held on November 13, and counting of votes will take place on November 23.

"This fight is between two ideologies. On one side, there are people who believe in divide and rule, and on the other side, there is Congress, which believes in bringing everyone together, and Gulabsinh represents every caste," Gohil said.

He said, "This election is not about toppling a government. It is aimed at destroying the BJP's arrogance. Destroying someone's arrogance instead of toppling a government is necessary in a democracy." Gohil attacked the BJP, citing that while the party promised cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 if it came to power in Jharkhand, why was no such scheme introduced in Gujarat, where it has been in power for nearly 30 years? "In Kashmir, a BJP leader said the party would give LPG cylinders for free on Eid if it comes to power. Then why don't they give free cylinders in Gujarat on Ram Navami? They seek votes in the name of cows but do nothing to protect them. People need to understand their reality," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The Vav assembly seat fell vacant following the resignation of Congress MLA Geniben Thakor in June after her victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Banaskantha.

Congress's former MLA Gulabsinh Rajput will take on BJP's Swaroopji Thakor, who lost against Geniben from Vav in the 2022 assembly polls.

Addressing the rally, Geniben Thakor claimed the bypoll results will set the stage for the Congress' comeback in the state in the 2027 assembly polls.

"In the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Banaskantha gave a befitting reply to those who claimed they would win this seat by over five lakh votes, misused the government machinery and used every trick in the book," the lone Congress MP from Gujarat said.

"This seat will not bring the Congress to power in Gujarat. But, results of this by-election will create a pro-Congress atmosphere and set a stage for our victory in the 2027 assembly polls," she said. PTI COR PJT PD ARU