Bypoll turns fiery as Vijayan accuses UDF of Jamaat-e-Islami ties, Congress hits back

Malappuram (Kerala), Jun 13 (PTI) The campaign for the Nilambur Assembly bypoll heated up on Friday as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the UDF for alleged cooperation with Jamaat-e-Islami, claiming that the Congress-led alliance is willing to seek support from any group that stands against the ruling Left.

"It is hard to believe that the Congress adopted a stance of aligning with Jamaat-e-Islami without the knowledge of the Muslim League leadership," he said, slamming the IUML, a key Congress ally, for the alleged cooperation with the Islamist outfit.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, hit back, accusing the CPI(M) of openly resorting to communal rhetoric in Nilambur.

The controversy focuses on whether secular parties should align with groups like the Welfare Party, backed by Jamaat-e-Islami, and the People's Democratic Party, led by controversial cleric Abdul Nasar Ma'dani.

Congress candidate Arayadan Shoukath is pitted against CPI(M) state secretariat member M Swaraj in the Nilambur seat in what is seen as a high-stakes contest for both fronts ahead of next year's Assembly elections.

Speaking at an election meeting in Chungathara in Nilambur, the Chief Minister reiterated that it was unlikely the Congress had taken a position of cooperation with Jamaat-e-Islami without its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), being aware of it.

"This is a clear example of opportunism—when both allies find themselves in a tough spot, they are ready to depend on anyone," he said. "The public is recognising this." Vijayan asserted that the LDF neither needs nor seeks the support or blessings of divisive or communal forces.

"People know there's no unholy alliance or political manoeuvring from the LDF side. What we offer is a clean, transparent politics," he said.

Slamming the Congress and the IUML for the alleged cooperation with Jamaat-e-Islami, Vijayan also pointed out that a large section of society has generally kept the Islamist outfit at a distance.

"There have been repeated efforts to gain acceptability for them through various means, but those who understand the true intentions behind these moves have wisely kept away," Vijayan said.

He criticised the current IUML leadership for their alleged cooperation with Jamaat-e-Islami, pointing out that its past leaders had refused to attend events organised by the group’s mouthpiece.

Vijayan said the present leadership should reflect on the firm stance taken by their predecessors against aligning with the Islamist group.

Responding to Vijayan's allegations, Satheesan said the Chief Minister and the CPI(M) are trying to divert the election agenda by using communal remarks.

"They should instead focus on the government's record. The people’s strong discontent with this administration will result in a decisive victory for the UDF candidate with a clear margin," Satheesan said.

The Congress leader also highlighted the CPI(M)'s own past engagements with Jamaat-e-Islami and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), led by Abdul Nasar Ma'dani.

"As CPI(M) state secretary, Vijayan himself had welcomed support from Jamaat-e-Islami and the PDP at the time, describing it as a firm and principled stand," Satheesan alleged.

"No Chief Minister in Kerala has ever contradicted himself like this," the Congress leader said, referring to 2011, when the CPI(M) is said to have come to power with the backing of Jamaat-e-Islami.

"Will the party now ask the two CPI(M) MPs elected from Tamil Nadu with Jamaat-e-Islami's support to resign?" he asked, alleging that both MPs had personally visited the Jamaat's office to express their gratitude. PTI TGB TGB ADB