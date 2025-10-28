Bypolls in Municipal Corporation of Delhi's 12 wards on Nov 30, results on Dec 3

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Bypolls to 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes on December 3, the Delhi State Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Nomination filing will begin on November 3. The last date of filing of nominations will be November 10, and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination will be November 15, it said.

On November 30, voting will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm.

The BJP, which is currently in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), asserted it will sweep the bypolls. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement that it was prepared for the bypolls.

The bypolls will be held at Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash and Vinod Nagar.

The BJP held nine of the 12 wards earlier, and the remaining three were represented by AAP councillors.

Rekha Gupta represented the Shalimar Bagh-B ward, and she relinquished it after winning the Assembly polls earlier this year and became Delhi's chief minister. Dwarka-B ward was vacated by the BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat after getting elected as MP from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

The remaining wards were vacated after the sitting councillors from the BJP and AAP became MLAs following the assembly polls in February this year.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asserted that the bypoll results will be one-sided, in favour of his party.

"In the past eight months, the people of Delhi have witnessed how, after the formation of the BJP's "triple-engine" government, development and governance gained a new direction, he said.

The BJP won the Assembly elections held in February, forming a government in Delhi after 27 years.

On the other hand, the AAP said that it is confident of increasing its tally in the MCD following the bypolls.

The model code of conduct came into effect in the 12 wards immediately after the bypoll date was announced. It will remain in force till completion of the elections by December 10, said the commission.

It has appointed district election officers and returning officers for the bypolls. Election observers and expenditure observers have also been appointed to ensure adherence to the poll code.

Nominations can be filed with the Returning Officer concerned from 11 am to 3 pm during the specified period without any break. Nomination forms will be available from returning officers.

The candidates will be required to deposit Rs 5,000 as a security deposit. The amount is Rs 2,500 for Scheduled Caste candidates.

The candidates will be allowed to be accompanied by a maximum of two persons while filing the nomination. The expenditure ceiling for the bypoll candidates will be Rs 8 lakh each, the commission added in the note. PTI VIT SLB VIT NSD NSD