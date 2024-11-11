Bypolls: Public campaigning to end in Kerala's Wayanad, Chelakkara segments

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 (PTI) The high-octane public campaigning for the crucial bypolls in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and Chelakkara Assembly segment will conclude on Monday.

The polling for both constituencies is scheduled for November 13.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat has been a stronghold of the Congress-led UDF, and the Chelakkara segment has long been a bastion of the CPI (M)-led LDF.

However, political parties expect that changing political circumstances and developments may bring surprising election results in both constituencies this time.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UDF candidate, who has been leading the last leg of the campaigning by camping in the constituency, is present in Wayanad on the last day of public campaigning.

She, along with her brother and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, will lead two road shows in the mountain constituency on Monday before wrapping up the public campaigning, Congress sources said.

While the LDF candidate in Wayanad bypoll, Sathyan Mokeri, would also lead a roadshow in Kalpetta today, BJP-NDA nominee and techie-turned Corporation councillor Navya Haridas would be busy with various programmes, their respective party sources said.

A by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul, who won the Lok Sabha polls from here and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Chelakkara, where both LDF and the UDF have expressed confidence about their victory, saw various prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader in the Assembly V D Satheesan and KPCC chief K Sudhakaran vigorously campaiging for their respective candidates in the last few days.

The CM himself attended six back-to-back campaign programmes in the segment in the last two days.

Both UDF, LDF and NDA are planning various programmes on the final day of public campaigning in Chelakkara on Monday.

Former MLA U R Pradeep is the CPI(M) candidate in the Chelakkara bypoll. Former MP Ramya Haridas of Congress and BJP's K Balakrishnan are also in the poll fray.

The bypoll in Chelakkara Assembly constituency became necessary after K Radhakrishnan was elected to the Lok Sabha this year. PTI LGK KH