Bypolls: Rajasthan BJP chief downplays claims of resentment in party over ticket distribution

Jaipur, Oct 22 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore said on Tuesday that there is no resentment anywhere in the party on ticket distribution for the bypolls and it will win all seven seats.

"There is better coordination between the government and the organisation. The party will fight the elections unitedly and in an organised manner," Rathore said at a press conference.

Responding to a question about the reported "resentment" in some assembly seats after the ticket distribution for the by-elections, Rathore said, "Many times there is hope for a ticket, but when the ticket is denied, there is some disappointment and resentment." He, however, said, "Now there is no resentment anywhere in the BJP. The party is united and it will fight the elections strongly in an organised manner".

He said that "when the matter of strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes up, everyone unites".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday met dissident BJP leader from the Salumbar assembly constituency Narendra Kumar Meena who had expressed his displeasure after Shanta Devi Meena was given the ticket from Salumbhar.

Responding to a question on Congress' objection to the prime minister's proposed visit to Rajasthan, Rathore said that this shows that the Congress considers itself weak.

"We are going among the people in the by-elections on the basis of development and the achievements of Chief Minister Bhajanlal's government," he said.

The BJP has declared candidates for six of the seven setas where assembly by-elections will be in the state.

The Congress has yet not released its list.

Responding to a question about a possible tie-up on the Chaurasi assembly seat, the BJP state president said that the party will fight the election on its own and if someone wants to join the party, they are welcome.

Retaliating to the Congress state president's comment on the chief minister's foreign trip, Rathore said that CM Bhajanlal Sharma is working very hard for the state and is constantly engaged in bringing investments. In this connection, MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh crores have been signed on Tuesday.

He said that Congress should show a big heart and praise the chief minister instead of criticising him.

"The Congress thinks that as their government failed to bring investments, the BJP government will also fail. But, the entire time of the Congress government was spent in saving the government and no public welfare work was done," he alleged.

He said that the companies investing in the state have full faith in the Bhajanlal-led government.

"Investment will come here and reach the ground level and the people of Rajasthan will get employment. The government will also provide all the necessary facilities to the companies," he said. PTI AG RT RT