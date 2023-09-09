Bypolls results: People have rejected 'dictatorial' govt at Centre, says NCP's Sule

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) People have rejected the "dictatorial" government in Delhi (at the Centre), Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule said on Saturday in connection with the results of bypolls to seven seats across the country.

Advertisment

In results declared on Friday, four parties that are part of the opposition bloc INDIA won an equal number of seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party was victorious in three constituencies.

The people have rejected unemployment and inflation, she said.

"The dictatorial government in Delhi has been rejected," Sule asserted.

The BJP won two seats in Tripura and one in Uttarakhand, while the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party won a seat each in Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, respectively. PTI PR BNM BNM