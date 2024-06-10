Bypolls to Uttarakhand's Badrinath, Manglaur seats to be held on July 10

Dehradun, Jun 10 (PTI) Bypolls to Uttarakhand's Badrinath and Manglaur assembly seats will be held on July 10 along with 11 others in several states, the Election Commission said on Monday.

The Badrinath seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari resigned from the House in March and joined the BJP.

The bypoll to the Manglaur seat was necessitated by the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari last October.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on June 14 and the last date for filing nomination papers is June 21. The poll papers will be scrutinised on June 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 26.

The counting of votes will be on July 13.