Byrnihat tops global pollution list: CM says 'disturbing' fact, trying hard to control situation

Shillong, Mar 11 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said it is disturbing to know that Byrnihat town in the state has topped the list of the world's most polluted cities.

Sangma said that his government is doing its best to control the situation in Byrnihat, an industrial area located near the Assam border.

According to the World Air Quality Report 2024 by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir, thirteen of the world's 20 most polluted cities are in India, with Byrnihat topping the list.

In 2023, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) first declared Byrnihat as the most polluted urban centre in the country, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 302 which put it in the category of "very poor". The town carried the dubious distinction last year also.

"This is a disturbing revelation... We are leaving no stone unturned to arrest the situation. Efforts, both short and long term, are being taken," the chief minister told PTI.

According to Sangma, polluters have been identified in Meghalaya and closure notices have been issued in the past one year.

The high level of pollution in Byrnihat is due to emissions from local factories, including distilleries and iron and steel plants.

Sangma said there is a need to work closely with Assam.

"We seek that our neighbouring state take action against polluters in their area of jurisdiction. We are hopeful of improving the situation," he said.

Byrnihat is also close to brick kilns and industrial units near Guwahati city of Assam.

Sangma had said in the assembly last week that he would formally write to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma about the need for the two states to jointly address the issue of air pollution in Byrnihat.

Meanwhile, the people of the area are at the receiving end as the poor quality of air affects their day-to-day activities.

Headman of Harlibagan, one of the 20 odd localities in Byrnihat, Sisten Nongrum said people of the town are suffering not only from air pollution but also from noise and water pollution.

"It is very difficult for the children and elderly people to breathe. A lot of people are having asthma and breathing difficulties. We urge the authorities of both Assam and Meghalaya to take note of the situation seriously," he told PTI.

While there is one iron bar factory in his locality, the maximum number of units are in Lower Balian locality where the industrial area of the state is located, Nongrum said.

"Our water is polluted. The noise level from industries is also at its unbearable limits," he said.

In the assembly, the CM had said as many as seven industrial units have been closed down so far for flaunting the norms leading to air pollution.

"Surprise checks will continue and wherever we find that any industrial unit is flaunting the rules, the government will take firm action,” he had said. PTI JOP NN