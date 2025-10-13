Bystander CPR key to better survival outcomes, says health secy at awareness week launch

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Survival outcomes can improve significantly with timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by bystanders, as nearly 70 per cent of cardiac arrest cases occur outside hospital settings, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said on Monday.

CPR is a lifesaving emergency procedure that improves the survival chances in critical cardiac cases, especially when immediate medical assistance is not available.

To promote training for administering CPR and community participation, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is observing a ‘CPR Awareness Week’ from October 13 to 17.

At its inauguration, Srivastava underscored the urgent need to build public capacity for performing the vital procedure.

"The simple act of performing hands-only CPR can sustain blood flow and oxygen to vital organs until professional help arrives, increasing survival chances manifold," she said.

The ministry's vision for the awareness week is to ensure that every household, school, office, and public space has at least one individual trained in this lifesaving technique, she added.

As part of the inaugural event, participants, including senior officials of the ministry, health professionals, and representatives from medical institutions and civil society, took a pledge to promote CPR awareness and encourage others to learn the technique.

The event also featured a live demonstration of hands-only CPR conducted by medical experts.

The awareness week has been organised by the ministry to increase the low bystander CPR administration rates and will have activities such as a nationwide pledge ceremony, demonstrations, and panel discussions, officials said.

More than 15,000 participants from across the country representing the health sector and civil society among others were present at the its launch, they said.

The ministry, in collaboration with MyGOV and MYBharat platforms, has also published an online pledge and a CPR quiz.