C-60 jawan injured as security forces bust Naxal hideout in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Feb 11 (PTI) A C-60 jawan was injured in an exchange of fire with Naxalites in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

A senior police officer said operations were launched by 18 C-60 units and 2 QAT units of CRPF on Monday based on the intel about a Naxal camp being set up between Dirangi and Fulnar villages.

"On Tuesday morning, police cordoned the area, leading to an exchange of fire with Naxals, which continued throughout the day. The Naxal camp was busted by the joint team, and several items were seized," he said.

A C-60 jawan received bullet injuries in the operation and is being evacuated by a helicopter either to Gadchiroli or Nagpur for medical treatment.

C-60 is a special commando unit of the Maharashtra Police that fights Naxalism.

Security forces are conducting search operations in the area of the encounter, the police officer said, adding that further details are awaited.