C-CAMP signs MoU with Nagaland govt to strengthen public health system

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (PTI) Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), Bengaluru signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday with Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department to strengthen the state's public health system.

The strategic partnership will see deployment of innovative and indigenous health technologies, said C-CAMP director Taslimarif Saiyed at the launch event in Bengaluru.

"This MoU provides a structured path to work with the state of Nagaland, the Department of Health and Family Welfare and build evidence of impact on the field," Saiyed added.

According to Saiyed, C-CAMP's technology impact initiatives have impacted 19 states, trained over 5,000 health care workers and touched more than six lakh lives.

"The objectives of this partnership include introducing and implementing innovative technologies for improving health outcomes in public health settings," said Anoop Khinchi, Commissioner & Secretary, Health & Family Welfare (H&FW), Government of Nagaland.

In a press note issued by C-CAMP, a Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, the collaboration builds on C-CAMP's earlier efforts to support Nagaland's public health system.

C-CAMP successfully established two oxygen-supported augmented hospital facilities in the state during the Covid-19 pandemic: a 50-bedded facility at Dimapur District Hospital and a 39-bedded facility at Imkongliba Memorial District Hospital (IMDH), Mokokchung District, the release added.

Saiyed indicated that immediate next steps under this partnership will include identification and deployment of cutting-edge indigenous health technologies in areas such as maternal and child health, non-communicable diseases, and other critical public health areas relevant specifically to the state of Nagaland through structured initiatives. PTI JR KH