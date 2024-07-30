C H Vijayashankar sworn in as governor of Meghalaya

Shillong, Jul 30 (PTI) Two-time Mysuru MP and former Karnataka minister C H Vijayashankar was on Tuesday sworn in as the governor of Meghalaya.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice S Vaidyanathan, at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma along with cabinet ministers, besides other invitees.

Vijayashankar, 67, a former minister of Karnataka, was recently appointed as the Meghalaya governor by President Droupadi Murmu.

Vijayashankar relieved Phagu Chauhan as the governor of the northeastern state. PTI JOP ACD