C H Vijayashankar sworn in as governor of Meghalaya

Shillong, Jul 30 (PTI) Two-time Mysuru MP and former Karnataka minister C H Vijayashankar was on Tuesday sworn in as the governor of Meghalaya.
The oath was administered by Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice S Vaidyanathan, at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan.
The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma along with cabinet ministers, besides other invitees.
Vijayashankar, 67, a former minister of Karnataka, was recently appointed as the Meghalaya governor by President Droupadi Murmu.
Vijayashankar relieved Phagu Chauhan as the governor of the northeastern state.