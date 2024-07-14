C K Nayak elected president of Press Association

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Veteran journalist C K Nayak was re-elected unopposed as the president of the Press Association, a representative body of accredited journalists in the country.

PTI journalists Sagar Kulkarni and Laxmi Devi Aere were elected as vice president and general secretary of the association, respectively in the elections held on Saturday.

Senior journalists Gyaneshwar Dayal and J C Verma were elected as joint secretary and treasurer of the association, respectively.

The five-member managing committee of the association comprises Arvind Singh, Joginder Solanki, Shahid Abbas, Chaman Lal Gautam and K P Malik. PTI PK NSD NSD