National

C P Radhakrishnan named vice presidential candidate from NDA

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
New Update
CP Radhakrishnan meeting with Princess of Belgium

A file photo of CP Radhakrishnan meeting with Princess of Belgium

New Delhi: The BJP parliamentary board on Sauday decided to field Maharashtra governor C P Radhakrishnan as vice presidential candidate of the party-led ruling alliance.

The National Democratic Alliance had authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to pick the vice presidential candidate.

The last date of filing the nomination for the position is August 21.

If the Opposition also names a candidate, a strong possibility, then the election will be held on September 9.

The NDA enjoys a comfortable majority in the electoral college, which includes members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and the victory of its candidate is a foregone conclusion in case of a contest.

The election has been necessitated due to the abrupt resignation of Jagdeep Dhakhar.

BJP Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Maharashtra Governor Vice President Election NDA's Vice President Candidate BSP on Vice President Election CP Radhakrishnan C P Radhakrishnan