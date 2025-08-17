C P Radhakrishnan named vice presidential candidate from NDA

New Delhi: The BJP parliamentary board on Sauday decided to field Maharashtra governor C P Radhakrishnan as vice presidential candidate of the party-led ruling alliance.
The National Democratic Alliance had authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to pick the vice presidential candidate.
The last date of filing the nomination for the position is August 21.
If the Opposition also names a candidate, a strong possibility, then the election will be held on September 9.
The NDA enjoys a comfortable majority in the electoral college, which includes members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and the victory of its candidate is a foregone conclusion in case of a contest.
The election has been necessitated due to the abrupt resignation of Jagdeep Dhakhar.