C R Patil honours 33 'Jal Praharis', says water conservation must become people's movement

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Friday urged citizens to turn water conservation into a "national people's movement" as he felicitated 33 individuals and organisations at the Jal Prahari Samman-2025 ceremony in Delhi.

The event, held at the New Maharashtra Sadan, recognised Water Praharis from more than ten states, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Telangana, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, for their work in reviving water bodies, promoting community stewardship and strengthening local water security.

Congratulating the awardees, Paatil said they had "truly embodied the prime minister's call for a nationwide people's movement on water conservation." He also praised their community-led efforts, adding that their work had "made exemplary contributions to strengthening India's water security and advancing our goals of sustainable development." PTI UZM OZ OZ