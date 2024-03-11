CAA BJP's move to divert attention from electoral bonds row: UP Cong leader Anil Yadav

Noida, Mar 11 (PTI) The Centre's move to notify CAA rules is the BJP's attempt to divert people's attention from the electoral bonds' issue and vitiate the atmosphere in the country ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Anil Yadav claimed Monday.

Advertisment

The spokesperson of Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit alleged that the BJP is trying to gain "electoral advantage" through the announcement of the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"Today, the Supreme Court has ordered SBI to hand over the list of names of those who have donated to political parties through confidential electoral bonds, due to which the BJP is completely scared, hence, it is trying to divert the attention of the common people from this issue and at the same time spoiling the atmosphere of the country during the elections. This has been done to take electoral advantage," Yadav said.

"However, the public has understood this and made up its mind to throw the BJP out of power in the upcoming elections," he claimed here.

Advertisment

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also attacked the Centre for notifying the rules of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, terming it as BJPs' "game of distraction".

He also said the BJP government at the Centre should also explain why lakhs of people gave up their Indian citizenship country during their 10-year rule.

However, UP Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Centre's move, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the "humanitarian decision".

The Centre on Monday implemented the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, four years after the contentious law was passed. It paves the way for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The rules were notified days ahead of the expected announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. With this, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries. PTI KIS TIR TIR