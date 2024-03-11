CAA divisive, based on Godse's thought to reduce Muslims as second-class citizens: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Mar 11 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is divisive and based on Godse’s thought that "wanted to reduce Muslims to second-class citizens".

Advertisment

Reacting to Centre notifying the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Hyderabad MP alleged along with NPR-NRC, CAA is meant to only target Muslims and it serves no other purpose.

"Understand the chronology. First the election season will come, next will be the CAA rules," he said.

"Indians who came out on the streets to oppose CAA NPR NRC will have no choice but to oppose it again," Owaisi said in a post on 'X', while stating that his objections to CAA remain the same.

Batting for asylum for "anyone who is persecuted," he said said citizenship must not be based on religion or nationality. PTI GDK VVK VVK SA