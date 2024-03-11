CAA implementation will bring relief to persecuted minorities from 3 countries: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Mar 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday termed the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as a historic decision and said the law will provide relief to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries seeking Indian nationality.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the implementation of the Act which was passed by Parliament in 2019.

The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the contentious law CAA for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

"Another historic decision. Another important step has been taken and the Citizenship Amendment Act has been implemented today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is dedicated to the welfare of humanity. I thank and congratulate PM Modi and Home Minister Shah for this historic decision," Yadav said on his official X account.

The senior BJP leader said members of minority communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who had taken refuge in India till December 31 2014, will now find a way to free themselves from the pain of atrocities.

With the CAA rules notified, a move that comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Modi government will now start granting Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from the three neighbouring nations. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

The five-year-old law could not come into effect as rules had not been notified till now. PTI ADU MAS RSY