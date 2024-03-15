CAA is internal matter of India; vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views: MEA

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) India on Friday strongly trashed criticism against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) including by the US and said "vote bank politics" should not determine views about a "laudable initiative" to help those in distress.

Lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India's pluralistic traditions and region's post-Partition history are best not attempted, External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, asserting that CAA is an "internal matter" of India.

His strong comments at a media briefing came when asked about criticism against the CAA from Washington and other quarters.

Jaiswal said the concerns expressed about the law are misplaced and unwarranted and that it is "not about taking away citizenship".

"The CAA is about giving citizenship, not about taking away citizenship. It addresses the issue of statelessness, provides human dignity and supports human rights," he said.

"As regards the US State Department's statement on the implementation of CAA, we are of the view that it is misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

He said CAA, 2019 is in keeping with India's inclusive traditions and our long-standing commitment to human rights.

"The Act grants a safe haven to persecuted minorities belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who have entered India on or before 31st December 2014," he said Jaiswal further added: "Partners and well-wishers of India should welcome the intent with which this step has been taken." The US on Thursday said it is concerned about the notification of CAA in India and is closely monitoring its implementation.

"We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington.

"We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles," Miller said in response to a question.

The Indian government implemented the law on Monday, paving the way for the grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. PTI MPB ZMN