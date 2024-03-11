'CAA ka swagat hai': Kapil Mishra as citizenship law amendment implemented

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Delhi BJP vice president Kapil Mishra, who was at the centre of pro-CAA stir in Delhi in 2020, welcomed the implementation of the contentious citizenship act on Monday, saying the whole country, especially the national capital, paid a big price during protests against the law.

Mishra's February 2020 speech at Jafrabad against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests was alleged to have led to riots that claimed over 50 lives, injured hundreds and caused massive loss of property in north East Delhi.

"The CAA is welcome (CAA ka swagat hai)," Mishra said in a post in Hindi on X. "The entire country, especially Delhi, paid a big price in anti-CAA violence. The Modi government has finally fulfilled the promise made after independence and partition, with the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Parsi citizens of undivided India." Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Centre on Monday announced implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

With the CAA rules being issued, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries.

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it. The law could not come into effect as rules had not been notified till now.

