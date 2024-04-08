CAA: Nobody will lose citizenship, says Rajnath Singh in TN

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), Apr 7 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that no Indian, irrespective of their faith, will lose citizenship with the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

He charged the opposition Congress and DMK with "creating confusion" over the issue.

Rajnath was speaking after taking out a roadshow here in support of the party's Namakkal candidate for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections, KP Ramalingam.

The BJP always implemented what it promised and the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and the CAA were such assurances, he said.

"We promised a citizenship act, and we did it. I want to clarify that any citizen of India--whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Parsi or Jew--nobody's citizenship will go away," he said.

"The DMK and Congress are creating confusion on the matter," he alleged.

On the abolition of triple Talaq, he said "mothers and sisters" from any faith are "our mothers and sisters." "Any atrocity against our mothers and sisters of any religion, we stand with them and we proved this by ending triple talaq," he said. PTI SA SA SS