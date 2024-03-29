CAA won't affect anyone's citizenship; Cong, CPI(M) spreading false news about it: Surendran

Wayanad (Kerala), Mar 29 (PTI) Kerala BJP chief K Surendran, who is contestin against Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, on Friday contended the CAA was not going to affect anyone's citizenship in the country and CPI(M) and Congress were spreading false propaganda about it.

Surendran also said it was people with extremist views within the Muslim community who were creating problems in Kerala by attacking not only Hindus and RSS, but also Christians.

Speaking to reporters amidst his poll campaign in the hilly Wayanad district, the BJP leader said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was meant to give Indian nationality to those left behind in Pakistan and Bangladesh after the partition and were being oppressed there on the basis of their religion.

"The Congress and the CPI(M) are spreading false propaganda about it (CAA) during the election time. But it has not had any effect in the Muslim community," he claimed.

His remarks in defence of the CAA come at a time when the ruling CPI(M) in the state has held massive rallies in Kerala against the contentious law and Congress has claimed the legislation would be thrown in the dustbin if the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

Surendran further claimed it was those with extremist views within the Muslim community who were creating problems in Kerala.

"These problems are not just against the RSS and Hindus, but they are also moving against the Christian community. The Pala Bishop and the priest at Erattupetta were attacked by Muslim extremists," he alleged.

"You should remember that world over it is Muslim extremist or terror groups which are trying to turn Christian nations into Islamic countries," the BJP leader contended. PTI HMP HMP SS