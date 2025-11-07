Cab, another car gutted in fire after collision in Mumbai; nobody injured

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Two cars, including a cab, were gutted in a fire after a rear-end collision between them near Marine Drive in south Mumbai on Friday evening, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place close to Trident Hotel, they said.

The fire brigade received information about it around 8 pm, a civic official said.

"A CNG-run black-and-yellow cab hit another car from behind, resulting in the fire that destroyed both the vehicles in the blaze," a senior official of the Marine Drive police station said.

Two fire engines and other vehicles involved in firefighting operations were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused within a few minutes, the civic official said.

"There is no report of any injury to anyone," he said.

The incident affected the movement of vehicles as traffic on both carriageways along the Marine Drive was stopped for some time.