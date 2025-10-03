Cab driver arrested in hit-and-run case in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A cab driver has been arrested in a hit-and-run case in which a motorcycle rider was killed in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram, an official said on Friday.

The driver Satyvir Singh (29), a resident of Haryana’s Mahendragarh, was apprehended with the damaged vehicle, he said.

The incident took place on September 13 near the Hotel Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place. The rider, identified as Bijender Kumar Meena (43), a resident of Dausa in Rajasthan, sustained severe head injuries and later died during treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre on September 16, he added.

During interrogation, Singh, admitted to hitting the motorcycle while driving passengers from Anand Vihar to Gurugram. He fled the scene in panic, the police added.

With no eyewitnesses, investigators relied on technical surveillance, scanning more than 500 CCTV cameras across Delhi-NCR, including footage from NHAI control rooms at NH-48 and Dwarka Expressway, the police said.

A white car was identified as the suspect vehicle after the analysis of CCTV footage from Ring Road, Safdarjung Enclave, Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur, and Gurugram, they added.

