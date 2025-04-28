Cab driver attacks MP minister's PA with knife, held

Indore, Apr 28 (PTI) A cab driver allegedly knifed and injured the personal assistant (PA) of Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday in Indore following an argument over luggage, police said.

The accused, identified as Shailesh Ahirwar (48), was arrested within 15 minutes of the incident and charged with attempted murder and other sections under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The victim, identified as Ravi Vijayvargiya, was admitted to a nearby hospital. He is out of danger after treatment, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Tushar Singh told PTI.

He said Ravi Vijayvargiya's children had booked a taxi via an app to go to the railway station from their residence in Palasia area.

A dispute erupted between Ahirwar and Ravi Vijayvargiya over the amount of luggage to be carried in the cab, leading to the attack.

The PA sustained injuries to his wrist, abdomen, and other parts of the body, the police officer said, adding that Ahirwar fled the scene after the incident, but he was arrested within 15 minutes.

The knife used in the attack and the cab have been seized.