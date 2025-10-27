Cab driver found dead in in park in south Delhi's Kishangarh; 2 detained

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A 23-year-old cab driver was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a park in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh on Monday morning, police said.

Two individuals have been apprehended in the matter, they said.

The victim, Nitesh Khatri, was found dead in a pool of blood when police arrived at the park.

A morning walker had called them around 6 am about sighting of a body.

"Multiple stab wounds were found on the body, near the ear, abdomen and other parts," the officer said. "We have apprehended two suspects. Further questioning is underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing," the officer added. PTI BM ARB VN VN