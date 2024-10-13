Cab driver harasses Manipuri student, let off on bail; victim decries Delhi Police

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A 19-year-old Delhi University student from Manipur has accused police officials here of handling her harassment complaint against a cab driver with leniency and offering the man an "easy path to bail".

She claimed that the driver associated with an online cab aggregator company held her hostage and drove to an isolated place with an intent to rape her but she somehow managed to escape. The woman alleged that when she reached a police station to lodge her complaint, she was made to wait for seven hours.

"Despite a clear and serious threat to my life, the FIR that was eventually filed included only minor charges, allowing the culprit an easy path to bail. The lenient handling of the case and the failure to take immediate, necessary actions are deeply concerning," she told PTI.

In her complaint to the special commissioner, she said that the cab driver who came to pick her up was a different person as shown in the online portal.

A senior police officer said they have received the complaint and are looking into the matter.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was lodged on Monday under section 127 (2) (wrongful confinement) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Model Town Police Station against Vinod, the cab driver. He was arrested and got bail on the same day, she said.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred when the woman was travelling to ISBT from her rented accommodation near Delhi University North Campus, on October 5, at 11.10 pm. The cab driver took the student to an isolated place to "rape" her. However, when she fought back, he threatened her with a blade and said: "It would be too easy for me to kill you in two minutes".

Talking to PTI, she said that during the ride, Vinod asked her personal questions, which made her uncomfortable. When he took a different route, it made her suspicious.

"I somehow managed to get out of the car and flee," she said.

"When I reached out to the North-Eastern State Helpline of Delhi Police, instead of offering immediate support, they merely redirected me to the nearest police station. Then, I went to Model Town Police Station, hoping for swift action. However, I faced shocking indifference and a lack of urgency from the police", she said.

She said that the cab driver knows her residential locality which poses a threat to her safety.

"Therefore, police must ensure my safety," she said.

In her complaint to the special commissioner, she said that she found that the person driving the cab was not the official driver as his details did not match the one indicated on the online portal. The cab was owned by a different person, the designated driver was another person and the accused was neither of the two but a third unknown and unverified person, she added in her complaint.

She said the cab aggregator should also look into the matter.