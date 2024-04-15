Cab driver shot dead in road-rage incident near Red Fort in Delhi

New Delhi: A 36-year-old cab driver was killed while a beggar was shot at in an alleged road-rage incident near the Red Fort, police said here on Monday.

According to the police, they received an information from the LNJP Hospital at 1.50 am on Monday that Mohammad Sakib, a resident of Zakir Nagar was admitted there after receiving gunshot wounds along with a teenager named Luv Khush (15), a resident of Palwal.

"After the PCR call, immediately a team was rushed to the spot. Later, we got information that during treatment, Sakib, who had suffered a gunshot injury on his upper abdomen, succumbed to his injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena said.

The officer further said that investigation revealed that at around 12 am, the cab approaching from Kodia Pul to the Chatta Rail Crossing had allegedly hit a battery e-rickshaw, which led to an altercation between the cab driver and the e-rickshaw driver.

The cab driver, Sakib, was forcibly dragged out of his vehicle by two persons, he said.

"As onlookers began to gather, the cab driver managed to apprehend one of his assailants," the officer further said, adding that following this, one of the assailants shot Sakib and Luv Kush, a local beggar.

"Both were rushed to LNJP hospital by the passersby. Forensic analysis of the scene has been conducted, and an FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and provision 27 of the Arms Act... We are also checking the CCTV footage," the DCP added.