Cab driver stabbed to death following dispute over Rs 400 fare in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A 26-year-old cab driver was stabbed to death by a passenger and his friends after they picked up a fight over the fare of Rs 400 in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of December 17 and 18.

Sandeep, who drove a taxi for Rapido, was found injured in a pool of blood at the roadside near Sonia Vihar Pusta, police said in a statement.

Sandeep told police that he brought three passengers -- Deepanshu alias Ashu, Rahul and Mayank -- from Noida. After reaching Pusta 2 in Sonia Vihar, the ride was completed.

Sandeep told police the accused did not want to pay the fare of Rs 400 and started fighting with him.

During the fight one of their associates Nikhil and a minor allegedly stabbed Sandeep in his head and abdomen. Later, Sandeep succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said during investigation, the CCTV footage near the spot was checked.

During further investigations, it was found that the cab was booked in the name of one Prateek.

"Prateek revealed that on December 17, he along with Deepanshu, Rahul , Mayank, Nikhil, and one minor met in Kondli where they consumed liquor. Thereafter, he booked a cab for Depanshu, Rahul and Mayank as they live in the Sonia Vihar area," Paweriya said.

At the instance of Prateek, Deepanshu was arrested and he disclosed that his friend Nikhil, who later joined them during the fight, allegedly stabbed Sandeep. PTI ALK MNK MNK