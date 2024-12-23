Cab driver stabbed to death in house after minor argument with duo

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) An aggregator cab driver was killed at his house in the presence of his wife allegedly by two persons in Govandi-Shivaji Nagar area, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The incident took place late Saturday night, the Shivaji Nagar police station official said.

"Accused Abdul Karim Sheikh alias Dadu and Sharif Abbas Ali Sheikh alias Pappu stabbed Adil Talim Khan (38) to death after barging into his house. He was killed in the presence of his wife. The murder was the fallout of a fight between the victim and the mother of one of the accused. It started after Khan's car hit one of the accused's motorcycle," the official said.

The two accused were held on Sunday and charged with murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official informed. PTI ZA BNM