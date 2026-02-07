Cab drivers protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar; seek welfare measures, ban on private bike taxis

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) App-based and conventional cab drivers on Saturday held a protest at Jantar Mantar, pressing for multiple demands related to their welfare and regulation of the sector.

Taxi drivers' unions also announced a one-day strike on February 23.

Several of these unions, under the banner of the Rashtriya Driver Sanyukta Morcha Samiti and the All Delhi Auto Taxi Congress Union, participated in the protest, raising concerns over pricing, policy and the use of private vehicles as taxis.

Kishan Verma, president of All Delhi Auto Taxi Congress Union, said, "We have a list of demands that we want to submit to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. There should be a Rashtriya Chalak Ayog for the welfare of drivers, private bike taxis should be banned immediately across the country, and surge pricing on app-based platforms should be addressed." He noted that even though drivers do not benefit from surge pricing, people think they are making money.

Cab union organisations from Delhi, along with organisations from across the country, have announced that if their demands are not addressed within 15 days, they will observe a one-day symbolic strike on February 23, Verma added.

The protesters also demanded a ban on the use of private vehicles as taxis, alleging it was affecting the livelihoods of licensed drivers. PTI SSM PRK PRK