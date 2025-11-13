Cabbie held for robbing passenger at knifepoint in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A 32-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly robbing a passenger at knifepoint near southwest Delhi's Shyam Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Mohammad Jaseem, was nabbed within six hours of the incident, they added.

The police have recovered Rs 29,000 in cash, a mobile phone, a power bank, a knife, and the car from the accused, they said, adding that a Rs 19,000 car finance receipt, allegedly paid using the stolen amount, was also seized.

According to the police, the complainant had booked a cab through a ride-hailing app from Sarai Kale Khan area to his residence in Shyam Vihar, on the intervening night of October 15 and 16.

"Around 1 am, the driver stopped the car on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), pulled out a knife, and threatened the passenger before snatching Rs 93,500 in cash, his mobile phone, and a power bank. The accused then pushed the victim out of the car and fled," an officer said.

A case was registered and an investigation was launched. CCTV footage from multiple locations helped police trace the car, leading to Jaseem's arrest, the officer added.

Police said Jaseem is a habitual offender with previous cases of robbery, sexual assault, and illegal firearms offences registered against him at Kotwali and Prem Nagar police stations. PTI BM ARB ARB