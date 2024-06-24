Cabin for workers gutted in Thane; no one hurt

Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) A temporary cabin housing construction workers caught fire on Monday on Ghodbunder Road in Thane West, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze started in a 8 feet by 16 feet ground plus one cabin at a stone trading unit at 6:12pm. Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"The fire, which started due to a short circuit, got intense after a gas cylinder exploded in the cabin. Personnel from Ovala fire brigade doused the blaze at 7:10pm. The blaze gutted the cabin and belongings of 11 persons staying in it," he said. PTI COR BNM