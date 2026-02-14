Cabinet adopts resolution hailing PMO shift to Seva Teerth as 'confluence of past and future'

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Union Cabinet has adopted a resolution describing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shift from the South Block on the Raisina Hill to the newly constructed Seva Teerth as a "confluence of past and future".

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met at South Block for the last time on Friday, following which the resolution was adopted.

Reading out the resolution to reporters here on Saturday, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the move "is not merely a moment of shift of place but a confluence of past and the future." He said the British had constructed the South Block and the North Block to tighten their grip over India, but successive governments continued to use the buildings to run offices post Independence.

Modi on Friday said the new buildings housing the PMO and the Central Secretariat mark are an important milestone in India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) and they reflect the government's commitment to citizen-centric governance and national progress.