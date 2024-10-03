Cabinet approval for Chennai Metro Phase II: Stalin thanks PM Modi for heeding TN's request

Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Cabinet approving a proposal to construct three corridors under the Chennai Metro Rail project phase-II, saying he had placed a request with the PM recently in this connection.

"Thank you, Hon'ble PM Thiru.Narendra Modi, for accepting our request during my last meeting with you and approving the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. This long pending demand of the people of Tamil Nadu having been addressed now, we are confident of completing the project at the earliest !," he said in a post on 'X.' Stalin recalled he had on September 27 met PM Modi at New Delhi, and that he had made the request regarding the metro rail project, besides others.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to construct three corridors under the Chennai Metro Rail project phase-II.

The government said the total length of the approved lines will be 118.9 km with 128 metro stations.

According to an official statement, the three corridors include Madhavaram to SIPCOT having a length of 45.8 km with 50 metro stations and Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass across 26.1 km with 30 stations. The project cost is Rs 63,246 crore.