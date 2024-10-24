Cabinet approves 2 rail projects covering Andhra, Telangana, Bihar with estimated cost of Rs 6,798 cr

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved two rail projects covering Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar with a total estimated cost of Rs 6,798 crore, the government said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the doubling of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur section in Bihar covering 256 km and construction of a new line between Errupalem and Namburu via Amaravati covering 57 km.

Both these projects will mainly benefit Andhra Pradesh and Bihar in which the BJP is in alliance with the TDP and the JDU respectively.

"The doubling of Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga & Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur Section will strengthen the connectivity to Nepal, Northeast India and border areas and facilitating movement of passenger trains along with goods train resulting in the socio-economic growth of the region," an official release said.

"The new rail line project Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu traverses through NTR Vijayawada and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh and Khammam district of Telangana," it said.

According to the government, these two projects covering eight districts in the three states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 313 km.

Highlighting the benefits of these two projects, it said the new line project will provide connectivity to approximately 168 villages and about 12 lakh population with 9 new stations.

Besides, it added, the multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to two aspirational districts (Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur) serving approximately 388 villages and about 9 lakh population.

According to the government, these are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, iron ore, steel and cement.

Talking about the impact on freight operations, it mentioned that the capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 31 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

"The Railways being an environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, lower CO2 emissions (168 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 7 crore trees," the release said.

It added, "The new line proposal will provide direct connectivity to 'Amaravati', the proposed capital of Andhra Pradesh and improve mobility for industries and the population, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways." The government also highlighted the benefits of the multi-tracking proposal which will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

"The projects are in line with the prime minister's vision of a new India which will make people of the region 'Atmanirbhar' by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities," the release said.

It added, "The projects are result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services." PTI JP ZMN