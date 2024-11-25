Cabinet approves 3 rail projects

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved three projects of the Ministry of Railways on Monday with a total cost of Rs 7,927 crore.

The projects are the Jalgaon-Manmad fourth line (160 km), Bhusawal-Khandwa third and fourth lines (131 km) and Prayagraj (Iradatganj)-Manikpur third line (84 km).

"The proposed multi-tracking projects will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections between Mumbai and Prayagraj," according to a government statement.

"The projects are in line with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji's vision of a New India, which will make people of the region 'Atmanirbhar' by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/self-employment opportunities," the statement said.

The government said these projects are the result of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, which have been possible through integrated planning, and will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services.

The press note said these projects will cover seven districts in three states -- Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh -- and expand the existing network of the Indian Railways by about 639 kilometres.

Besides, the proposed multi-tracking projects will also enhance connectivity to two aspirational districts -- Khandwa and Chitrakoot -- serving approximately 1,319 villages and about 38 lakh people.

"The proposed projects will enhance connectivity along the Mumbai-Prayagraj-Varanasi route by enabling the operation of additional passenger trains, benefitting pilgrims travelling to Jyotirlingas in Nashik (Trimbakeshwar), Khandwa (Omkareshwar) and Varanasi (Kashi Vishwanath), as well as religious places in Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Gaya and Shirdi," the press note said.

"Additionally, the projects will promote tourism through improved access to various attractions, such as Khajuraho UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ajanta and Ellora Caves UNESCO World Heritage Site, Devgiri Fort, Asirgarh Fort, Rewa Fort, Yawal Wildlife Sanctuary, Keoti Falls and Purwa Falls etc.," it added.

According to the government, since these are essential routes for transportation of commodities, such as agricultural products, fertiliser, coal, steel, cement, containers etc., the capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of a magnitude of 51 MTPA (million tonnes per annum).

Talking about the benefits to the environment, the press note said the railways being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising the logistics cost of the country, and lower CO2 emissions (by 271 crore kg), which is equivalent to planting 11 crore trees.