Cabinet approves 4 railway projects covering 18 districts in Maharashtra, MP, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved four multi-tracking railway projects with a total cost of approximately Rs 24,634 crore, an official statement said.

The four projects covering 18 districts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 894 km, it said.

These projects are 3rd and 4th line between Wardha and Bhusawal covering 314 km in Maharashtra; an 84 km 4th line between Gondia and Dongargarh in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh; 259 km 3rd and 4th line between Vadodara - Ratlam in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh; and 4th line covering 84 km distance of Itarsi-Bhopal- Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

"The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 3,633 villages, which are having a population of about 85.84 lakh and two Aspirational Districts (Vidisha and Rajnandgaon).” The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. PTI SKC JP RT