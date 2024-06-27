Cabinet approves Assam Witness Protection Scheme

Nalbari, Jun 27 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved the Assam Witness Protection Scheme 2024 to ensure adherence to Section 398 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, protecting witnesses against imminent threats during investigations and trials. The meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved the scheme, which will require witnesses to submit a Witness Protection Application in a prescribed form to a competent authority through its member secretary to obtain a protection order.

The competent authority will be the standing committee in each district, chaired by the District and Sessions Judge, with witnesses categorized as A, B, and C based on threat perception.

A State Witness Protection Authority and a witness protection fund will also be constituted for the purpose, the Chief Minister told reporters after the meeting.

The protection measures under the scheme will include holding of in-camera trials, installation of security devices in the homes of the witness, close protection and patrolling near their home, temporary change of residence, escort to and from the court, provision of government vehicles on the date of hearing, among others, Sarma said.

Regarding traffic regulations, the Cabinet decided to waive fines for document-related violations for two and three-wheelers, although fines will still apply for not wearing helmets.

The Transport Department will not levy fines for lacking documents such as licenses, registrations, or pollution certificates, opting instead for legal actions as necessary. Three-wheelers will receive four warnings before fines are imposed for rule violations.

In educational reforms, the Cabinet approved a special recruitment drive to regularise contractual teachers under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and state pool teachers, benefiting approximately 35,133 teachers. This move aims to stabilise the teaching workforce and improve educational outcomes in the state.

Other decisions included the approval of the Assam Private Placement Agencies for Recruitment of Workers' (Regulation) Rules, 2024, aimed at ensuring worker safety and maintaining a comprehensive database of workers and private placement agencies in the state.

The Cabinet also canceled tenders for markets, bazaars, and haats previously floated by Zilla Parishads and Panchayats due to concerns over high bidding prices, opting to reissue tenders.

Infrastructure development projects were also greenlit, including water supply schemes worth Rs 81.38 crore for Karimganj and Rs 72.74 crore for Hailakandi to enhance clean drinking water access in urban areas.

In Nalbari, several initiatives were approved, including the establishment of a convention centre, a circuit house, construction of embankments along Mora Pagladiya and Burhadia rivers, a flyover to Nalbari Medical College, a new degree college in Barkhetri, financial grants for temples, a state-of-the-art sports complex, and a skill centre in Dhamdhama. PTI DG DG MNB