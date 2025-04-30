Cabinet approves caste census; govt accuses Congress of dividing people

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the inclusion of a caste census in the upcoming national enumeration, reigniting a contentious debate over identity, equity, and political intent.​

The decision marks the first time since 1931 that caste will be officially recorded at the national level.

Centre's move is expected to take away an electoral issue from the opposition before upcoming Bihar elections.

Announcing the decision, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw alleged that the Congress party is attempting to divide the nation along caste lines under the guise of data collection.​

“This is a dangerous precedent,” he said. “Instead of focusing on development and unity, the Congress is playing divisive politics.”​

A decadal Census should have taken place in 2021, which is delayed by at least four years.

The national decision comes on the heels of significant developments at the state level.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka Cabinet accepted the findings of the long-awaited caste census conducted by the H. Kantharaj Commission. The report, which surveyed over 13 million households, recommends increasing reservation for Backward Classes from 32% to 51%, citing their 70% population share. ​

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been a vocal advocate for integrating caste data into the national census.

As the nation prepares for the upcoming census, the inclusion of caste data promises to reshape the discourse around social justice and political representation.

While proponents argue that it will provide a clearer picture of India's socio-economic landscape, critics warn of potential misuse and further polarisation.​