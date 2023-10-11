Cabinet approves creation of 'Mera Yuva Bharat' autonomous body

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved establishment of an autonomous body 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat) to serve as an overarching enabling mechanism powered by technology for youth development and youth-led development, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

Advertisment

The body will provide equitable access to youth to actualise their aspirations and build a developed India across the entire spectrum of the government.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Thakur said the primary objective of 'Mera Yuva Bharat' is to make it a "whole of government platform for youth development.

The body will be dedicated to the nation on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said. PTI SKC NAB NAB DV DV