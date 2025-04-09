Cabinet approves doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi section in Andra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the doubling of the 104 km-long Tirupati–Pakala–Katpadi single railway line section in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with a total cost of approximately Rs 1,332 crore, the government said on Wednesday.

It said that an enhanced line capacity will improve mobility, providing greater efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

According to the government, the multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

“The project is the result of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services,” a statement from the government said.

It said that the project covering three districts in two states -- Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu -- will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 113 km.

Highlighting its significance for the tourism sector, the government said that along with connectivity to Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, the project section also provides rail connectivity to other prominent destinations such as Sri Kalahasti Shiva Temple, Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Chandragiri Fort, etc. attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the country.

“The multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 400 villages and about 14 lakh population,” it added.

The doubling work will help improve freight traffic for the railways as, according to the government, this is an essential route for the transportation of commodities such as coal, agricultural commodities, cement and other minerals.

“The capacity augmentation work will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 4 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

"The Railways being environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (4 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (20 crore kg) which is equivalent to the plantation of one crore trees,” the government said. PTI JP RT