Cabinet approves enhanced incentives for ASHA workers and supervisors

Guwahati, Jun 10 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Tuesday accorded approval to increase the incentives of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers and supervisors.

ASHA workers will now get a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 4,000 instead of the current Rs 3,000 from October 1, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ashok Singhal and Industry minister Bimal Borah said at a media briefing here.

ASHA supervisors will now get a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 10,200 instead of Rs 9,000 from October 1 onwards.

In the case of ASHA workers, the central government's share will increase to Rs 2,500 from the existing Rs 2000 while the state government's share will be Rs 1500 from the existing Rs 1000.

For ASHA supervisors, the central government's share will remain Rs 7500, but the state government's share will increase to Rs 2700 from the existing Rs 1500.

The council of ministers also approved allotment of land under Mission Basundhara by settlement in favour of 1,011 non-juridical entities, comprising educational, religious and socio-cultural institutions, with 464 in Sonitpur, 306 in Golaghat, 205 in Majuli and 36 in Kamrup.

The cabinet also approved the allotment of government land in favour of 146 government educational institutions, offices, health institutions, anganwadi centers (AWCs) and other infrastructure projects with 108 and 38 allotments in Sonitpur and Golaghat districts, respectively.

The cabinet has approved the proposal to rename the Pollution Control Board, Assam as Assam Pollution Control Board. PTI DG DG MNB