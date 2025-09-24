Cabinet approves expansion of PG, UG medical education capacity

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Phase-III of a scheme for strengthening and upgrading existing central and state government medical colleges to increase 5,000 postgraduate seats.

It also approved the extension of the central scheme for upgradation of existing government medical colleges for increasing 5,023 MBBS seats with an enhanced cost ceiling of Rs 1.50 crore per seat, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

This initiative will significantly augment undergraduate medical capacity, availability of specialist doctors by creating additional post-graduate seats and enable the introduction of new specialities across government medical institutions, an official statement said. PTI SKC NAB KSS KSS