Cabinet approves Himachal Pradesh Film Policy - 2024

Shimla, Jan 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led cabinet on Friday gave its approval to Himachal Pradesh Film Policy - 2024 to promote and facilitate the filmmakers in the state.

Advertisment

Under the policy, there is a provision to set up a film facilitation cell in the Information and Public Relations department to serve as a single window for granting all permissions for shooting of films in the state through a dedicated web portal in a fixed time frame, a statement issued here said.

The cabinet in its meeting held here under Sukhu's chairmanship also gave an in-principle approval to the draft of Mukhyamantri Vidhva Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana-2023 to provide Rs 1.50 lakh financial assistance for the construction of the houses of widows and single women.

The cabinet also decided to carry out necessary amendments in the respective Acts and Rules to increase the marriageable age of girls from 18 years to 21 years. Earlier, a committee was constituted to consider raising the legal age of marriage of girls from 18 to 21 years.

Advertisment

The cabinet further approved restructuring of the State Taxes and Excise department by creating two separate wings -- the excise wing and the GST, and the allied taxes wing -- in order to streamline the functioning of the departments.

It also gave an in-principle approval to engage annual period-based guest teachers' in the departments of Elementary and Higher Education to enhance the educational standards.

Nod was as well given to sign a memorandum of understanding for consultancy services from the National Dairy Development Board for the establishment of automated 1.50 lakh litre per day (LLDP), expandable up to 3 LLPD, milk processing plant with value added products at Dhagwar in Kangra district.

Advertisment

To settle pending assessment cases and arrears, which were under litigation or were yet to be assessed under the Acts subsumed under the Goods and Service Tax (GST), the cabinet gave its approval to extend the third phase of Himachal Pradesh Sadbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2023, from January 1 to March 31, 2024.

An approval was accorded to the development, operation and maintenance of the ropeway from Nature Park Mohal to Bijli Mahadev Temple in Kullu district and the profit would be shared by the Union and state governments in a 50:50 ratio.

A decision was also taken to give relaxation of six months in age to the children seeking admission in Class I in the state's primary schools.

The cabinet decided to grant maternity leave for 180 days under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1962, to the female cook cum helper with less than than two children in the Education department. PTI BPL AS AS